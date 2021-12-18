APD Investigating Shooting Incident

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 17, 2021) – Alexandria police are investigating a shooting incident Friday afternoon in which the driver of a vehicle was struck in the leg while driving near the intersection of Chester and Levin streets.

At approximately 3:44 p.m,. a 62-year-old male entered the lobby of the Alexandria Police Department starting he had just been shot in the leg. The victim said he and his 24-year-old son, who was riding in the passenger seat, were driving near this intersection when gunshots rang out on both sides of their vehicle, striking the vehicle several times. The victim was struck one time in his left leg in the upper thigh area, but the passenger sustained no injuries.

The victim then drove to his residence, where his son exited the vehicle, then drove himself to the Alexandria Police Department. An ambulance was called and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury.

The Alexandria Police Department Detective’s Division is currently investigating this matter. At this time, the suspects remain unknown.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any information they might think would help solve this or other crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.