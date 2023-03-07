APD Investigating shooting in the area of South Street and Furby Street

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the area of South Street and Furby Street.

At approximately 08:17 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Street in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered 38-year old male Montravious Gibson, from Alexandria, LA, laying on the ground deceased on Furby Street near its intersection with South Street.

Upon investigation by Alexandria Detectives, 25-year old male Donquil Gatson, from Alexandria, LA, was arrested and charged with 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

