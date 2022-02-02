APD Investigating Possible Email Threat to Central Louisiana

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 2, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, received an email from a male suspect threatening to do harm to personnel in certain locations in the Alexandria area.

Local hospitals were mentioned as possible targets. Members of the security staff at each hospital were contacted and briefed on the situation. Alexandria Police detectives, with assistance from the Louisiana State Police and the FBI, determined the suspect is a homeless male living in the Baton Rouge area.

To date, there have been no incidents at any local facilities related to the threat, however there have been erroneous reports on social media of an active shooter at a local hospital. The rumors may have been started in response to people seeing heightened security based on the email threat.

“We are asking everyone on social media not to sensationalize, share, or spread rumors about incidents without knowing the true facts about what is happening,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Spreading unsubstantiated reports causes undue panic in the community and causes problems for law enforcement in conducting the investigation.”