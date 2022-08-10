Wednesday, August 10, 2022
APD Investigating Monday Night Homicide

Jacque Murphy

Alexandria, La. (August 8, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday evening that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old.

At approximately 7:41 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired and a man down in the area of Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell. Officers found a gunshot victim, Ronald Benson, 28, who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident or about any crime in Alexandria, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

 

