Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

APD investigating man allegedly shot while in his car

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Alexandria Police Department- On December 8, APD officers responded to a local hospital to a report of a 26-year-old man who was shot.

Officers contacted the victim at the hospital, who was shot while he was in his car, causing non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were then dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive, where they contacted another man who was in the car during the shooting. The vehicle was also present and CSIs were called to process the car as a crime scene.

Various accounts were given to detectives about how and where the shooting occurred. Officers were ultimately unable to locate the scene of the crime.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

