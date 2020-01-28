Tuesday, January 28, 2020
APD investigating homicide on Bogan Street

Jojuana Phillips

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 28, 2020) ­ – On Jan. 27, 2020, at 9:47 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Bogan Street in reference to shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived to find one victim shot multiple times. Acadian and AFD was also dispatched to the scene.

The victim was deceased. Detectives and the crime scene unit were called out. A stolen vehicle out of the Lafayette area was also recovered.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-441-6416.

This investigation is ongoing.

