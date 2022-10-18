APD Investigating Hit and Run Traffic Fatality

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.

The Alexandria Traffic Division is conducting an investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact them at 318-441-6408 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.