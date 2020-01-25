APD investigating Friday morning armed robbery

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 24, 2020) ­ – On January 24, 2020, at 5:14 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Lee Street in reference to a holdup alarm.

While officers were en route, APD dispatch received a call of an armed robbery at this location. The suspect had left the scene prior to officer’s arrival. Detectives and the crime scene unit were called out.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-441-6416.

This investigation is ongoing.