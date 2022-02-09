APD Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 8, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Vicksburg, Miss., man early this morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Queens Court. Upon arrival officers found Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr., 29, of Vicksburg, Miss., dead at the scene.

Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the matter, but have no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crime in the City of Alexandria, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.