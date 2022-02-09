Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Latest:
Local Headlines 

APD Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 8, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Vicksburg, Miss., man early this morning.

Officers responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Queens Court. Upon arrival officers found Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr., 29, of Vicksburg, Miss., dead at the scene.

Alexandria Police detectives are investigating the matter, but have no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crime in the City of Alexandria, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

You May Also Like

Lecompte Rotary Club Hosts “Bar-B-Que on the Bayou”

KLAX TV, ABC 31

State to Begin Drawdown of Saline Lake

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Prompt Succor Celebrates LA Day

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *