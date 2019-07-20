Saturday, July 20, 2019
APD investigating death of 5-year-old girl

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the death of a 5 year old girl.

According to a statement released by APD the girl was brought to the emergency room of a local hospital around 2 p.m. on July 17th and was already deceased upon arrival.

An autopsy revealed that the girl died as a result of a neck injury.

On July 18th authorities were able to locate the scene where the incident took place and detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene to continue their investigation.

APD says that the investigation is still on-going and the names of those involved are not being released along with the location where the incident occurred.

