APD investigating attempted rape of an elderly woman

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted rape of an elderly woman in the 7th Street area.

We obtained the police report from the Alexandria Police Department, which states the elderly woman, who is 96 years old, saw what she described as a shadow in her residence.

She walked from her bedroom into her living room to investigate, did not see anything and then returned to her bedroom.

She was then awoken by an unknown black male pulling at her and demanding her purse and money.

The suspect allegedly became angry and tore off her clothes, threatening to rape her if she did not give him money.

The suspect eventually left the woman alone and began throwing items around the home looking for money and left shortly after.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department.