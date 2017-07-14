APD Interim Police Chief Announced

Press Release – On July 12, 2017, Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy announced his selection for Interim Chief of the Alexandria Police Department, following the retirement of Chief Loren Lampert. Lieutenant Neal Bates was appointed by Mayor Roy, and will take over as Interim Chief on July 16, 2017, until a permanent Chief of Police is selected.

Lt. Bates grew up in the Lena area of Louisiana, and has lived in Louisiana his whole life. He began his career at the Alexandria Police Department in September, 1988. He worked as a patrol officer, a member of the street team, and as a warrants officer until November of 1995, when he was assigned to the Crime Scene Division. He remained a crime scene investigator for several years, being promoted to sergeant in 2003 and remaining there as the crime scene supervisor. In June, 2014, he was promoted to lieutenant, and was appointed the assistant commander of the Detective Division, where he has served since.

Mayor Roy administered the Oath of Office to Lt. Bates, with other administrative APD officers present. The mayor said of Bates,

“Lt. Neal Bates is a true public servant who accepted this with the surprise and humility those who know him appreciate. Chief Lampert and I are are highly confident, and I know the women and men serving are, too. As promised, no politics and a great police officer whom several candidates for the job last time all listed as their chosen professional confidant. That says a lot about him. We want to honor Loren and keep moving the department further as we select the next permanent chief.”

Following the announcement, retiring Chief Lampert said of Lt. Bates,

“Lt. Bates has my unequivocal support and in my opinion is an excellent choice for interim Chief. I was happy to convey the same to Mayor Roy when asked. I stand ready to assist in any capacity and look forward to interim Chief Bates’ leadership.”