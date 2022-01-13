APD identified two suspects wanted in December Harmony Hills shooting

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 11, 2022) – Alexandria Police Department detectives have identified and secured warrants on two individuals that were involved an incident at Harmony Hills Housing District in December.

Myron Jones, age 20 of Alexandria, has active warrants for one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-I and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments. Dontavis Howard, age 28 of Alexandria, has active warrants for one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-I, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, December 7 at approximately 7:10 p.m., the APD responded to a report of gunshots fired in the housing district in the 2900 Block of Monroe Street. Officers observed a dark-colored Dodge Durango leaving the scene and pursued the vehicle onto Webster Street. The male driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot along with two male passengers. In the vehicle, officers found a male victim of a gunshot wound later identified as 23-year old Seantonius Carpenter from Alexandria. The victim passed away at a local hospital a short time later. Following a search warrant, detectives later found a quantity of suspected marijuana, as well as a variety of pills in the vehicle.

Alexandria Detectives arrested one of the suspects on December 28. Markus Kentrall Johnson, age 30 from Alexandria, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute CDS-1, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, or any information on this incident, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.