APD holds memorial service for K9

The Alexandria Police Department held a memorial service today for K9 Jerry who passed away on April 10th.

Jerry was injured on duty in February and the injury led to recurring back problems. He was injured again shortly after and lost use of his back legs.

At the beginning of April he was taken to Baton Rouge for ongoing treatment where he was sedated for treatment and an MRI and did not regain consciousness.

Jerry began patrolling the streets of Alexandria with his handlers in May of 2015.

He would have been 7 years old today.