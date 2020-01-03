APD, City of Alexandria address small explosion yesterday on MacArthur drive

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 3, 2020) —Alexandria Police officers received a report of an explosion at 10:04 a.m. Thursday morning at a business in the 0-99 block of MacArthur Drive. Officers arrived at the scene at 10:08 a.m. and learned that a small explosion had taken place outside the former Buds n’ Suds business at MacArthur Drive and Hynson Street. No one was injured by the explosion, which was later determined to be an improvised explosive device that had been placed inside a large trash can outside Buds n’ Suds.

In addition to APD officers, members of the Alexandria Fire Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on scene to assist with securing the area and conducting a sweep to confirm no other devices were a threat to the public. The investigation, conducted by APD, FBI and ATF agents, determined the device was used in an attempt to extort money from a nearby business, which failed.

“We are grateful to the men and women of the joint task force and each of the agencies that came together to address this incident,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “APD was quick to respond, and we appreciate the swift support we received from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police, the FBI and ATF and everyone who helped investigate. This is a wonderful example of how multiple agencies – local, state and federal – can quickly and effectively come together to ensure the safety of our community. Fortunately, this appears to be an isolated incident and nobody was injured. On behalf of all of the citizens of Alexandria, I want to say thank you to each of those agencies. It’s good to know they are there for us when we need them, and we truly appreciate the support.”

Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King added, “I want to stress to the public that this is an isolated incident, and there is no indication there is a continuing threat to the public. I thank all of our officers at APD, as well as all of our partners who responded to the scene and have been a part of this investigation, including the FBI and ATF, State Police, Rapides Sheriff’s Office and AFD. This investigation is progressing thanks in large part to the inter-agency cooperation that we rely on here in Central Louisiana.

“In response to requests for additional information about the device and the crime that took place, we hope the public understands we cannot provide these details during an active investigation. Our duty, in addition to public safety, is to identify the person or persons responsible and not only make an arrest but ensure successful prosecution of those arrested. This is why we ask — not only in this case, but in all major crimes — that people avoid sharing details about the crime in this early stage of the investigation.”

Detectives and investigators from multiple agencies are still conducting their investigation.