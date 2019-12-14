APD catches juvenile after mall purse snatching

Alexandria Police Department: On December 11, at 4:50 p.m., APD officers responded to a report of a purse snatching at the Alexandria Mall.

According to the initial report, two male juveniles grabbed a woman’s purse and took it from her, then fled the mall on foot running toward MacArthur Drive. Two officers who were preparing to work a holiday patrol detail responded and proceeded to where the suspects were last seen.

The officers located one suspect who jumped into the drainage canal and pursued him, catching him behind Best Buy. He was identified as a 13-year-old and Juvenile Detectives were called out to handle the investigation. During the foot pursuit, another responding officer located the victim’s purse near the entrance to the mall. Some cash that had been taken from the purse was located shortly after behind Best Buy.