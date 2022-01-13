APD, Ball Police Department Investigate Homicide

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 11, 2022) – Detectives from the Alexandria and Ball police departments are working on a joint investigation related to a homicide victim found today at South Levee Park at Lower Line Street near Main Street in Alexandria.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. today, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a deceased male found on the edge of the Red River at the park. The male subject appeared to have been shot in the head. Upon investigation, Alexandria detectives identified the victim as 27-year-old Deven Slade Brooks of Ball. The Ball Police Department received a report of his possible abduction Sunday night.

There are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has any other information that would help solve this, or other crimes, contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or the Ball Police Department at (318) 640-4673.