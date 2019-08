47-year-old Mecca Wilson was last seen in the Wheelock street area of Alexandria.

He’s described as a black male, 5’9″ and 160 pounds. The clothing he was last seen wearing is unknown.

If you have seen Mr. Wilson, or know his whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.