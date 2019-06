17 year old Alaneise Spears was last seen on June 12th wearing a red cap, camouflage jacket and dark colored sweat pants. She has short hair braids and may be at a local motel.

Anyone with information on Alaneise Spears or her whereabouts should contact the Alexandria Police Department.

