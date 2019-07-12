APD asking for assistance in identifying car wash shooting suspects

WATCH: The Alexandria, La Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the subjects shown below.

They were involved in a fight at the Metro Car Wash, 1722 Metro Dr, Alexandria, La.

The male suspect in the yellow shirt fired several shots into a crowd during the incident. The female suspect in the red shirt fled the scene with the male suspect.

There were no reported injuries. If you have any information relative to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or call the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.