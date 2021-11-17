APD Arrests Woman for Armed Robbery

Alexandria, LA (Nov. 16, 2021) – Alexandria police have arrested a 22-year-old Alexandria woman in connection with an armed robbery Friday.

At approximately 12 a.m. Friday, Alexandria police received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store near the intersection of Monroe Street and MacArthur Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined an unknown female entered the store and, using a semi-automatic handgun, robbed the employee of several full liquor bottles.

Detectives identified the suspect as Delbriana Javonne Sewell, 22, of Alexandria. She has been arrested and charged with armed robbery