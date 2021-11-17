Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

APD Arrests Woman for Armed Robbery

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA (Nov. 16, 2021) – Alexandria police have arrested a 22-year-old Alexandria woman in connection with an armed robbery Friday.

At approximately 12 a.m. Friday, Alexandria police received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store near the intersection of Monroe Street and MacArthur Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined an unknown female entered the store and, using a semi-automatic handgun, robbed the employee of several full liquor bottles.

Detectives identified the suspect as Delbriana Javonne Sewell, 22, of Alexandria. She has been arrested and charged with armed robbery

You May Also Like

Safety concerns lead to cancellation of Buckeye vs Tioga game

Jojuana Phillips

New Miss LA has 3 Months to Prep for Miss America Pageant

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Alexandria woman arrested after carjacking off duty deputy

Jojuana Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *