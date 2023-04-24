APD Arrests Two Juvenile Suspects in Connection with Saturday Night Homicide

Alexandria, LA (04/24/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that took place on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

On that date, at approximately 08:04 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 15th Street and Madison Street in reference to reports of gunshots, and someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered 63-year male John McGraw, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot, and was lying near that intersection. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and was treated for his life threatening wounds. On Saturday, April 22, Mr. McGraw was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

On Monday, April 24th, the Alexandria Detective Division conducted two arrests for the homicide. A 16-year old male juvenile, from Alexandria was arrested and charged with 1-Count of 2nd Degree Murder, and 1-Count of Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun. A 14-year old male juvenile, from Alexandria, was also arrested and charged with 1-Count of Juvenile in Possession of a Handgun.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

