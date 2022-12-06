APD Arrests Suspect Who Attacked Police Officer

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 4, 2022) –Alexandria Police have arrested an Alexandria man who attacked an APD officer responding to an incident Nov. 24 on Rapides Avenue.

Jason Shackleford, 34, was arrested today and charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than 2 grams), resisting an officer by force or violence, and disturbing the peace.

Shackleford, who was shot and wounded during the Nov. 24 incident, was arrested following his release from a local hospital. RPSO jail records indicate Shackleford has numerous previous arrests for various drug-related charges as well as resisting an officer.

As the incident included an officer-involved shooting, Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.