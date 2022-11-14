APD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Afternoon Murder

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with a murder and attempted murder Sunday afternoon.

Marion Peterson, 71, of Alexandria, was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder.

At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, APD received multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Enterprise Road. APD and other law enforcement agencies responded and searched the complex. Two victims were found, Lauren Walker, 51, who was fatally shot, as well as a 68-year-old male who was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.