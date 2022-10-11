APD Arrests Suspect for Sunday Morning Shooting Outside Club

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 9, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, APD officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Windsor Place in reference to a disturbance with gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found two Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department deputies with suspects detained. Initial investigation indicates a disturbance occurred when an individual allegedly stole a gun from another individual in a parking lot. The suspect Baker allegedly exchanged gunshots with the robbery suspects. No individuals were harmed however there was damage to vehicles and buildings.

An off-duty RPSO deputy was in the area and responded to the gunshots, holding the suspect until APD officers arrived.

Records indicate Baker was previously arrested in January of 2020 for simple burglary, criminal conspiracy and resisting an officer.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

