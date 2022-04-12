APD arrests murder suspect

Alexandria, La. (April 8, 2022) – Alexandria police have arrested Derrick Swafford, 27, of Alexandria, in connection with the shooting death of Jason Clovis on March 27. Swafford surrendered to Alexandria Police today and has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Detectives are still looking for his car, a 2021 black Dodge Charger equipped with a Scat Pack package with Louisiana license plate 748-EJV. The car may have bullet holes and is considered part of the crime scene. If anyone finds the car, they should contact APD immediately.