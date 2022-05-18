APD Arrests Carjacking Suspect

Alexandria, La. (May 17, 2022) – Less than 24 hours after an Alexandria man carjacked a woman in the 2000 block of Jackson Street, Alexandria Police officers arrested the suspect.

Kelvin R. Harrison, 39, of Alexandria, was arrested early Tuesday afternoon in Avoyelles Parish after leading officers on a brief pursuit down Highway 1. Based on tips from the public, APD officers identified the suspect and at approximately 12:30 p.m. a patrol officer spotted the suspect in the stolen car on Third Street and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle. Alexandria Police were joined by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police and Marksville Police and were able to apprehend the suspect after he drove into a ditch in the Echo community and then attempted to flee on foot.

“I would like to thank the community and the local media for their help. The feedback we got from the public helped us quickly identify the individual. And I want to thank our partner law enforcement agencies for their assistance,” said Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Clearly, what happened yesterday is unacceptable. As a society, we can’t tolerate such brazen acts. APD certainly won’t tolerate it, as you see from our swift action. If you commit a crime, APD will catch you.”

Harrison was initially booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office jail and charged with one count of armed robbery. He was transferred to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office jail where he was booked on the same charge.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.