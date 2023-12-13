APD arrests Alexandria man for domestic violence

On December 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:30 PM, Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance on Amanda Lane, Alexandria. When deputies arrived, they could see evidence of a forced entry into the residence, however, the victim was no longer there.

Through talking with witnesses, deputies determined the victim was forcibly taken from that residence to another residence on Robinson Road. The suspect was identified as Michael L. Satcher, II, 37 of Alexandria.

Upon arrival at the Robinson Road location, deputies located the victim and the suspect. From evidence obtained at the scene and through witness accounts, the suspect was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest for home invasion, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, kidnapping 2nd degree, and probation violation.

Satcher, II was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the charges. Satcher, II remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $150,000.00 bond and a Probation Violation.

Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit Detectives are conducting the follow-up investigation and say more charges are possible.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

