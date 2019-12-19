Another triple-double earns Hall another award

Waco, Texas – For the second time this season, (RV) LSUA women’s basketball senior guard Brittany Hall has been honored as the Red River Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week days after notching a triple-double.

The New Orleans native notched her second triple-double of the season, and second in LSUA basketball history, on Thursday during the Generals’ 112-74 win over Texas A&M-Texarkana. In the game against the Eagles, Hall tallied 18 points, 11 assists, and had 11 steals, the 11 steals also being a LSUA single game record. She followed that performance with another stat-stuffing night in a 72-64 win over Wiley on Saturday, finishing that game with eight points, eight assists, four steals, and four rebounds.

Hall’s big game against Texarkana helped her become the NAIA’s top assistant, now averaging 8.6 assists per game to lead the entire NAIA Division I. She’s also now third in the NAIA in steals, averaging 4.5 thefts per contest. Hall was previously named RRAC Player of the Week this season on November 25th, following her first career triple-double, a 10 point, 18 assist, 10 rebound performance at home in a 98-83 win over Dillard on November 19th.

Hall and the rest of the (RV) Generals (6-3, 4-0 RRAC) are back in action play one last road contest in 2019, heading to Plainview, Texas on Thursday for a game against #6 Wayland Baptist. Tip-off against the Queens is set for 2:00 P.M. at the Claude E. Hutcherson Center.