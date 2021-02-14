Sunday, February 14, 2021
Another Round Of Wintry Weather On The Way

Karen Williams 0 Comments

We have a rapid succession of weather systems moving into the area. The first weaker impulse generated rain across the area. Temperatures will hover near freezing across Central Louisiana, some light icing on elevated roads and bridges is likely. The more significant disturbance will move into the area late Sunday into Monday. Meanwhile, the next surge of cold arctic air will continue to slide south into Louisiana. The cold and moisture will initiate a significant round of freezing rain, sleet, and snow beginning after sunset Sunday evening into Monday. If you don’t have to drive, stay inside.

