Another Round of Winter Weather Wednesday

All will be quiet for your Tuesday other than a few clouds this morning. It will be brutally cold as highs will only top out in the UPPER 20s. The quiet weather will be short-lived as another significant winter storm has sights set on portions of Central Louisiana. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Rapides, Vernon, and Avoyelles parish. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued north of Alexandria. The main impacts will be periods of sleet and freezing rain. This will further complicate travel across the region. Power outages will also be possible, especially north of Alexandria. It looks like a bulk of the wintry precipitation will fall during the day on Wednesday. Prepare and be safe as this next winter storm approaches!