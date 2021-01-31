Sunday, January 31, 2021
Another Round Of Showers Ahead of A Cold Front

Karen Williams 0 Comments

Moisture has begun to increase from southwest to northeast ahead of the next front. Low pressure and associated cold front will get better organized in the Plains with showers developing ahead of the front across portions of Central Louisiana. The front continues to progress rapidly through the area this evening and overnight with scattered showers along the front. Breezy and dry and cooler temperatures are expected in the wake of the front through the middle of next week.

