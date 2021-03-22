Another Round of Severe Weather Possible on Thursday

An unsettled week of weather is expected across Central Louisiana. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will begin tonight and continue through Thursday. The severe threat will remain low through the first half of the week, but another round of widespread severe weather is possible on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed all of Central Louisiana under a “slight” severe risk for Thursday. A potent storm system will track across the Southern Plains bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. We will iron out the exact details as the week progresses. Continue to check back for updates!