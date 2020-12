Widespread frost was a common sight this morning as temperatures started in the mid to upper-20s. Tonight will feature slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Patchy frost will be possible in the northeastern corner of Louisiana.

For the rest of the week, high temperatures will range from the mid to upper-50s with overnight lows dipping into the upper-30s. Showers will move back into the region tomorrow.

Stay warm on this bone-chilling first day of December!