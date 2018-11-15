Thursday, November 15, 2018
Annual Scholarship Art Contest

DEADLINE TO ENTER:  JANUARY 18, 2019

This year the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts invites Louisiana high school juniors and seniors to explore the wonder, discovery, and mystery of the cosmos through an original work of art. We invite students to address any of the questions of the cosmos through their art, or they can interpret the theme in their own unique way.

A group of 15 finalists will share $45,000 in college scholarships. Following the Scholarship Award Ceremony in the Spring of 2019, the 15 winning entries will travel on public view for one year as an exhibition at museums and cultural venues across Louisiana.

This visual arts competition encourages individual participation in the arts and is open to all Louisiana high school juniors and seniors, regardless of grade point average or intended college major. Students from public, private, charter, and home schools are invited to enter.

For More information about the contest log on to: http://georgerodriguefoundation.org/what-we-do/scholarship-art-contest/

