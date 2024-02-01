Annual Report Ranks Louisiana Last in Overall Health

ALEXANDRIA, La – A recent study done by the United Health Foundation has some very troubling findings when it comes to our health in Louisiana.

Dr. Brian Elkins is a man trying to make a difference in an environment that has unique challenges.

“We’re consistently ranked as some of the best tasting food in the country, if not the world. And then you put that next to our health rankings as usually last, or nearly last. And so there’s a correlation there.”

“America’s Health Rankings” from the United Health Foundation shows Louisiana ranked last in all states in overall health in 2023.

But we did manage to rank 49th in the category of health-related behavior. Elkins calls climbing the ranks an “uphill battle”.

“Our greatest challenges is helping patients to get engaged in their own health and not count on us to do everything for them. We can prescribe medications. Patients have to take their own responsibility.”

Louisiana is currently in the bottom ten in exercise, but he says a more active lifestyle could make a substantial difference.

“People don’t even realize that exercise can have an impact on your risk for cancer, for example. But obviously heart disease, diabetes, these things that have a big impact on our health.”

Elkins says improving health in Louisiana starts with one thing.

“I think education is a huge part of it. And and when there’s skepticism and fear, having a listening ear and understanding ear and and doing gentle education.”

He points to resources like dietary council through the Rapides Foundation as one example of free resources available locally.

For the full “America’s Health Rankings” report, visit this link.

