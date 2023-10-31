Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast held on Saturday to Raise Money for Key Club and YCP

The Kiwanis Club of Alexandria has several events throughout the year. Their pancake breakfast is one of their most popular.

Dave Curry a Kiwanis Volunteer said lots of pancake tickets were pre-sold.

“Great pancakes I tell ya, they’re the best this side of the Red River”

And what do the Kiwanis do with the money raised?

“We work with our Key Club members from the various clubs and uh to help them raise funds for their projects and what we raise goes to scholarships for key clubbers and Youth Challenge Program.”

Speaking of key clubbers, several were on hand to help and talk about what being in the key club means to them.

Marlee Daigle of Holy Savior Menard Key Club gave up her Saturday morning to volunteer.

“It just means to have a good heart for service for others and just to help others that are in need. I am just getting people coffee or milk or orange juice and just like helping them to their table and helping them clean up when they’re done.”

Aiden Murray with the Oak Hill HS Key Club said,

“I’m from Oak Hill and I’m enjoying coming out to volunteer today”

The Kiwanis are no stranger to community involvement, particularly when it comes to helping children

Mary Byrd wit the Kiwanis Club of Alexandria says,

“What we do is that we help our community one child at a time, that’s one world, one community, one child at a time. That is our mission statement.”

When I asked Johnny what he thought about the pancakes, he said..

“Well, I finished mine. Bye”

Kiwanis Club of Alexandria helps children from Pre-K to 12th grade through various fundraisers. Their next event will be the YCP Graduation and Scholarship Program on December 9th.