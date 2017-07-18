Annual Back to School Expo
Our local organization, The Charles Fredrick Smith, Sr., Inc. is a community service organization that presents an annual Back to School Expo.
The Organization: Charles F. Smith, Sr. Inc. (CDC)
The Event: Annual Back to School Expo 2017
The Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017
Time: 8:30 a.m. Registration
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — Back to School Expo
Parents must be present with all students
Place: The John D. Aaron Family Life Center Building at Nazarene Baptist Church
2611 Overton Street Alexandria, LA 71302
The Annual Back to School Expo will provide school supplies and some school uniforms to any student in Rapides Parish. Door Prizes will be given. Refreshments will be served.
If you would like to make a personal donation or your company would like to make a corporate contribution please contact Mr. Sylvester Eldridge, President at (318) 452-7160.