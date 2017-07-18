Campus News 

Annual Back to School Expo

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Our local organization, The Charles Fredrick Smith, Sr., Inc. is a community service organization that presents an annual Back to School Expo.

The Organization: Charles F. Smith, Sr. Inc. (CDC)

The Event:  Annual Back to School Expo 2017

The Date:  Saturday, August 12, 2017

Time:  8:30 a.m.  Registration

           9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.  — Back to School Expo

           Parents must be present with all students

Place: The John D. Aaron Family Life Center Building at Nazarene Baptist Church

            2611 Overton Street Alexandria, LA 71302

 

The Annual Back to School Expo will provide school supplies and some school uniforms to any student in Rapides Parish.  Door Prizes will be given. Refreshments will be served.

If you would like to make a personal donation or your company would like to make a corporate contribution please contact Mr. Sylvester Eldridge, President at (318) 452-7160.

You May Also Like

NSU Summer Theatre Productions

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU Summer Theatre Productions

College Goal Sunday to be Held at CLTCC

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on College Goal Sunday to be Held at CLTCC

McMickens named Miss Northwestern

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on McMickens named Miss Northwestern

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *