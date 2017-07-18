Our local organization, The Charles Fredrick Smith, Sr., Inc. is a community service organization that presents an annual Back to School Expo.

The Organization: Charles F. Smith, Sr. Inc. (CDC)

The Event: Annual Back to School Expo 2017

The Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. Registration

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. — Back to School Expo

Parents must be present with all students

Place: The John D. Aaron Family Life Center Building at Nazarene Baptist Church

2611 Overton Street Alexandria, LA 71302

The Annual Back to School Expo will provide school supplies and some school uniforms to any student in Rapides Parish. Door Prizes will be given. Refreshments will be served.

If you would like to make a personal donation or your company would like to make a corporate contribution please contact Mr. Sylvester Eldridge, President at (318) 452-7160.