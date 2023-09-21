Anger Over Alexandria’s High Utility Bills, Problems Still Stemming from Cyber Attack

There is still a lot of anger among Alexandria ratepayers about high prices, and problems stemming from the cyber-attack that crippled the city’s utility billing system. ABC 31 New’s Joel Massey has more from a citizen who is fed up with the way the administration and the council are handling the problem.

“Look at the bills, it just doesn’t make sense!”

Ray Vercher lives in the Woodside subdivision and has an extremely high utility bill from the city. He says bills have never been the same since the security breach of the system that happened under Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration.

“Now they want to charge me two, three thousand dollars for two or three months. No, no no.”

Before the breach he was paying about two fifty per month. When Ver-chur visits the utility office he feels that he’s been getting the runaround.

“I go to pay a bill they tell me they don’t have any information on how much to charge me but now they been started with a new company. And over the years I’ve watched them change different auditing companies.”

Vercher lives in Councilwoman Cynthia Perry’s district. Perry is trying to do something about high prices by hosting a weatherization event to reduce energy costs and improve homes.

“We have a lot of old homes in my district as well as throughout the city.”

Both homeowners and renters are eligible for this free service offered by the Center for Planning Excellence.

According to CLECO this has been the hottest summer on record. But Ver-Chur says the Louisiana heat isn’t to blame, it’s the City of Alexandria.

“The heat ain’t making these bills like it is they doing that on their own cause it’s been hot for years.”

He is even considering protesting downtown.

“I’ve been talking about it for the last two weeks how I was going to get me a sign and go around a show them. Yes, I make a decent living, but I just can’t give it all to the city … and I’m praying that somebody we elect can get this stuff straight.”

The weatherization event will be held Saturday, October 7. From 10 to 2 at Christian Love Baptist Church on Hudson Blvd. Visit our website for more details about what to bring and income eligibility.