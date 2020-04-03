And now there are Three inmate deaths at Oakdale Federal Prison

WASHINGTON: On Sunday, March 29, 2020, inmate James Wilson went into respiratory failure at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, Louisiana. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the local hospital, Mr. Wilson tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, March 30, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Mr. Wilson, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff. Mr. Wilson was a 57 year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of Alabama to a 135-month sentence for Obscene Material and Receipt of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since September 14, 2015.