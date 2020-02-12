Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Anacoco’s Antony sisters to be inducted into Louisiana High School Hall of Fame

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Anacoco’s Antony sisters, Ashley and Katie are to be inducted into the 2020 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The sisters are being honored for their efforts in both basketball and track.

Both sisters led the school to multiple state titles during their playing career and was also named Louisiana’s Miss Basketball in 1999 and 2003.

They join their mother, Quita, in the hall of fame, making them the first mother-daughter combo to accomplish such efforts.

Watch the announcement video below:

You May Also Like

Northwestern State aims for revenge against McNeese in tournament semifinals

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Northwestern State aims for revenge against McNeese in tournament semifinals

Bonner’s 32 lifts Northwestern State to first conference victory

Jojuana Phillips 0

Northwestern State brings experience, depth and talent into 2020 season

Jojuana Phillips 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.