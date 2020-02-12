Anacoco’s Antony sisters to be inducted into Louisiana High School Hall of Fame

Anacoco’s Antony sisters, Ashley and Katie are to be inducted into the 2020 Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The sisters are being honored for their efforts in both basketball and track.

Both sisters led the school to multiple state titles during their playing career and was also named Louisiana’s Miss Basketball in 1999 and 2003.

They join their mother, Quita, in the hall of fame, making them the first mother-daughter combo to accomplish such efforts.

Watch the announcement video below: