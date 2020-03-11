Anacoco man arrested on false Imprisonment and simple kidnapping charges

VPSO – Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announces recent arrests within the parish.

March 10, 2020

Dylan Young Bridges, age 22, of Anacoco, was arrested and charged with one count of Fpersons under seventeen years of age. Bond has not been set and Bridges remains in the VPSO jail.

The arrest is the result of the Vernon Parish District Attorney’s Office review of a September 2019 incident in which Bridges is alleged to have forcibly placed a dating partner into a vehicle and while traveling hit her repeatedly about the face and head causing visible injuries to her person.

The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and flee into a wooded area where she hid from Bridges until he left the area.

Bridges was initially arrested on one count of Battery of a Dating Partner.

Bond has not been set and Bridges remains in the VPSO jail.