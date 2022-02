CURTAIN UP FOR MICHAEL is a benefit concert for Michael G. Sterne, a beloved music director and pianist who is in need of a kidney transplant. Sixteen arts and community organizations have come together to help Michael meet the financial challenges of his medical condition. Shows are Saturday, January 29th and Sunday, January 30th. https://givebutter.com/curtainup?fbclid=IwAR298xgkMqgabFlher3dk9-5SWhc8s7Fzn_5XrzuZOC3nRUaiB1G6PEGwNY