Alexandria, LA for release (10/18/23)

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 12:42 AM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street in reference to a shooting. Responding officers located 19-year-old De’Asia Mullins of Alexandria, LA, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicated that this was a domestic violence-related incident. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Alfred Rue IV of Alexandria, LA in connection with this incident. An arrest warrant for Alfred Rue IV has been issued for one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a firearm by a Felon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.