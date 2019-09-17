Tuesday, September 17, 2019
An Alexandria woman and two Pollock men arrested for drugs in Grant Parish

GPSO- An investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Probation and Parole led to the arrest of two people for a variety of drugs.

Takela Rachal, 29 years old, of 16 Mary Street, Alexandria, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Possession of Clonazepam (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer (4 counts), Fugitive Warrant from Ascension Parish.

Jeremy Hebert, 44 years old, 681 Crawford Loop, Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Clonazepan (2 counts), Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts).

In a separate incident, 22 year old Caleb Williams, of Pollock, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop after a K-9 alerted to his vehicle.

