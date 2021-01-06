An Active Weather Pattern Ahead

The clouds are moving back in this morning as our next storm system approaches from the west. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms will develop across the area later this afternoon. The rain will continue tonight, accumulating to around an inch in most locations. Higher rainfall amounts will be possible over southeastern Texas. Conditions will begin to improve on Thursday, but the cloud cover will linger into the weekend.

Our next storm system is going to be very interesting. There will be cold air in place, and there is a chance that we could have some wintry weather across portions of CenLA Sunday into Sunday night. There is a lot of uncertainty associated with this next system, and forecast models have been all over the place. We will have a better idea of what to expect later in the week. Stay posted for future updates!