American Ultimate Disc League Week 4 Schedule – May 20th– May 22nd

LOS GATOS, CA (May 18, 2022) – The 2022 American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) season is entering its fourth week of the season. See the full schedule of games taking place this weekend:

Friday, May 20:

Austin Sol vs Carolina Flyers – 7pm EST (North Carolina)

Toronto Rush vs Boston Glory – 7pm EST (Boston)

Philadelphia Phoenix vs Montreal Royal – 8pm EST (Montreal)

Saturday, May 21:

Indianapolis AlleyCats vs Pittsburgh Thunderbirds – 6pm EST (Pittsburgh)

Seattle Cascades vs San Diego Growlers – 3pm PST (San Diego)

Philadelphia Phoenix vs Ottawa Outlaws – 7pm EST (Ottawa)

Toronto Rush vs New York Empire – 7pm EST (New York )

Madison Radicals vs Detroit Mechanix – 7pm EST (Detroit)

Austin Sol vs Atlanta Hustle – 7:30pm EST (Atlanta)

Portland Nitro vs Oakland Spiders – 6pm PST (Oakland)

Sunday, May 22:

Seattle Cascades vs Los Angeles Aviators – 1pm PST (Los Angeles)

For more information about the games and where they will be played, see the AUDL Week 4 Schedule.

HOW TO WATCH:

Watch the 2022 AUDL "Game of the Week" live every Saturday night on Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Every game will be replayed the following Wednesday on the same channel. Game highlights, top plays and more video clips can be found on the official AUDL YouTube channel.

About The AUDL and Professional Ultimate

The American Ultimate Disc League was founded in 2012 to introduce and showcase our talented athletes and precision play to a global audience. Ultimate is a fast flowing and highly athletic low-contact sport that is played by advancing a disc down a field to score in the end zone. Players cannot run with the disc, and play continues until one team scores.

With pinpoint passing and the unique flight of the disc, each game generates many exciting catches and defensive plays that frequently appear on EPSN’s Sports Center Top 10, FOX Sports, Bleacher Report, and other leading sports shows.

The league has 25 teams representing the US and Canada. Each team competes in a 12-game regular season schedule, with top teams entering a playoff round and division winners advancing to a final four style Championship Weekend. Our audience enjoys our exciting, affordable, family-friendly events, devour our highlights and video features on social media, and watch our full-length games on TV or streamed online. www.theaudl.com