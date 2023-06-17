American Red Cross releases tips on hot to ‘Beat the Heat’

According to the National Weather Service, Louisiana can expect 50 to 60% higher weather temperatures this season. And the Red Cross has some tips on how to stay cool

Firstly, it is important to stay hydrated. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and encourage other to do the same, also replace salt and minerals with snacks or a sport drink

Make sure you also stay cool, stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible, if you don’t have AC find a local facility that does. Wear lightweight clothing and take cool showers or baths. If you must work outdoors, try and schedule your tasks earlier or later in the day.

Some people in Alexandria option to utilize the city park splash pad to cool off like Talise Jewel Beverly and the kids of The Children’s Learning Palace.

“After living in Louisiana my whole life, I, when I was a kid, I would like find any way to, like, have a water hose, help my mom wash her car,” said Beverly. “I had like, splash pads, and I’d go to the water park all the time.” “

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/get-help/pdfs/heat/EN_Extreme-Heat-Safety-Checklist.pdf