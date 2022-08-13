American Idol Holds Virtual Auditions in Louisiana

Hopefuls will audition face-to-face with an ‘American Idol’ producer in search for the next superstar.

American Idol producer Melissa Elfare says, “Just be yourself. Don’t be who you think we want you to be. Just be yourself. Like it shows. You know, 100 percent of the time it works. Once you’re your true authentic self, that’s when you perform your best. So that’s what I tell people.”

People can receive real-time feedback for a chance to be crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as they enter season six on ABC.

She says, “And really give it a good American Idol performance. Don’t just audition with your hands in your pocket and kinda stand there. Really give it to us! You know, this Zoom audition, this live virtual audition could change the rest of your life so really take it seriously and be your true authentic self.”

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” will have the live virtual nationwide search.

“Just like you and I are speaking right now on Zoom live, like that’s how your audition will be. You’re not recording a video and seeing what happens. No, you are actually meeting us, we are talking to you, we want to get to know you, we want to know where you’re from, and how you got into music and we want to hear you sing, most importantly.”

This season, ‘American Idol’ is giving media the opportunity to nominate a local musician to audition for ‘American Idol’ with a “Front of Line” pass to skip virtual auditions.

“Noah Thompson, our winner from last season, that’s exactly how he auditioned. He was at work and his buddies said we’re gonna go in for this audition. You need to audition. He just hopped on a Zoom and that one quick little Zoom changed the rest of his life.”

She says for anyone who has ever wanted to audition, this is the time to do it.

To sign up for the auditions, go to americanidol.com/virtualauditions.