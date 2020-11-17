Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

American Diabetes Month

Char Thomas 0 Comments

American Diabetes Association  -Right now, things are difficult for people living with diabetes—and for those who love them. Between the constant bad news and the bleak forecast, it’s easy to feel powerless, afraid and small.

Enough is enough. It’s time to embrace a message of hope and empowerment. Because hope is greater than fear. Actions are greater than words. And unity is greater than division.

November is American Diabetes Month—a time to take action together, as a community. Because together, we can conquer this disease. Together, we stand greater than diabetes.

https://www.diabetes.org/greaterthan?src=google&utm_source=google&utm_medium=search&utm_campaign=adm-2020&utm_term=one-time&utm_content=ad&autologin=true&s_src=AAP181101LXXXXM001CC”&gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=Cj0KCQiA48j9BRC-ARIsAMQu3WSNnHa6Gs2g95l4W4vKyRHqO2p2BpqGrtLAYBegrlMROckjZ_dlV9AaAv2kEALw_wcB

 

You May Also Like

New LSUA Chancellor Finishes First Week

KLAX TV, ABC 31

RPSB Votes on 2016 President, Vice President

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Avoyelles Deputies Searching for 3 Escapees

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!